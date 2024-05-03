Julia O’Shea née Murphy, Knightstown, Valentia Island, in the excellent care of the Doctor, Nurses and Staff of Cahirciveen Community Hospital. Julia, much loved wife of the late Micheal (Mickey) O’ Shea, Mother of the late Mike. Devoted Mother of Helen, Ann, Bridie, Julie and Lucy, loving Grandmother and great-Grandmother. Deeply mourned by her daughters and their Partners. Missed by her neighbours, friends and extended family. May Julia Rest In Peace.
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen on Friday, May 3rd, from 6.30 to 8.30 pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown, Valentia. Funeral Mass on Saturday afternoon at 1 pm, followed by burial In Cill Mhór Cemetery.
Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Valentia RNLI.
Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/valentiaknightstown
