Nov 20, 2021 13:11 By receptionradiokerry
Julia Mary O' Sullivan (née Brosnan)

Juila Mary O'Sullivan (nee Brosnan), Fairfield Rise, Millstreet and formally of Coolinarne, Millstreet.

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday in St Patrick's Church, Millstreet at 11am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society or Marymount Hospice.

House private please.

