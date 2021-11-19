Julia Mary O' Sullivan (née Brosnan)

Juila Mary O'Sullivan (nee Brosnan), Fairfield Rise, Millstreet and formally of Coolinarne, Millstreet.
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Requiem Mass will take place on Monday in St Patrick's Church, Millstreet at 11am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society or Marymount Hospice.
House private please.
Advertisement
Recommended
85 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19Nov 19, 2021 17:11
Council announces road closures for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Stages RallyNov 20, 2021 13:11
Austin Stacks and St Brendan's Board Eye Up Place In County FinalNov 20, 2021 12:11
COVID increases in five of six Kerry LEAs over past weekNov 19, 2021 13:11
President Higgins visiting Kerry todayNov 19, 2021 13:11