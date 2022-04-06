Josie Regan (née Kennelly)

Mein, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry and formerly of Cummer Knocknagoshel.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, this Friday evening, April 8th, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Josie will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Live streaming of Josie's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Ward, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Josie Regan (nee Kennelly), Mein, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry and formerly of Cummer Knocknagoshel. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Larry, sons Joe and Lorcan, daughter Áine, son-in-law Johnny, Joe and Lorcan’s partners Claire and Annmarie, grandchildren Freya, Olly and Jessica, brothers Jack and Pat, sisters Sheila and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Josie Rest in Peace