Josie Culhane née Boyle, East End, Ballybunion & late of Asdee. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jackie, sister Mary, brothers Maurice & Sean and great grandchild Seanie. Greatly missed by her daughters Maria, Kay, Breda, Susan, Mairead & Siobhan and her sons Niall & Sean, grandchildren Siobhan, James, Jack, Kieran, Sean, Aoife, Liam, Tara & Mia, great grand son Tadgh, daughters in law & sons in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at her residence at East End, Ballybunion from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, the 16th April. Funeral arriving at St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Wednesday, April 17th, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. This will be live streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.