Josie Buckley née O'Donoghue, Gortdromakerry, Muckross, Killarney and late of Inch, Clonkeen, Killarney. Peacefully at Killarney Nursing Home in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Timmy, dearly loved mother of Caroline, John, Mags, Deirdre, Trish and Tim and much loved nana of Reece, Oisín, Caolán, Luke, Jack, Ava, Conor, Danny, Darragh, Mia and Kayden. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law John Mitchell, Damien Murphy, John Hannon and Johnny O'Donovan, daughter-in-law Karen, her sister Betty, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, her many good friends and her former work colleagues in Killarney Community Hospital. Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Eileen and her brother Florence.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Monday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. The Requiem Mass for Josie will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral Burial afterwards in Old Aghadoe Cemetery. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below. House Private Please