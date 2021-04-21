Joseph (Joe) Griffin, Doon Road, Ballybunion.

Joe died peacefully after a long illness. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Joe spent 60 years of his life in Lynch's, so it is fitting that he repose there. Please respect Covid-19 guidelines.

Reposing at Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion thisTuesday evening at 7.00pm

Removal on Wednesday to St. Johns Church, Ballybunion for 11.00am Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on St. Johns Parish Ballybunion facebook page.