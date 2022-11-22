Joseph (Joe) Dunne, Knockglassbeg, Camp, Tralee, died on Tuesday 22nd November 2022, in the tender care of Ocean View Nursing Home, Camp, Co. Kerry. Beloved son of the late Norah and John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sisters Mary, Anne, Brid and her partner Patrick, brother-in-law Kenneth, niece Janet and nephew Roger, nephew-in-law Eamonn and niece-in-law Elizabeth, grandnieces Eleanor and Hannah, grandnephews Harry, John, Roan and Hugh, cousins, relatives and friends, staff of Ocean View Nursing Home, Camp, Tralee where Joe received wonderful care. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday, 24th November 2022, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Private family Cremation on Friday 25th November at 12.00 noon in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Private parking at front and rear of Hogan's Funeral Home for mourners.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.