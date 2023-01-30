Joseph Griffin, Cluen, Bansha, Killorglin passed away peacefully on the 30th January 2023 in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Joseph Griffin.

Joseph is deeply mourned by his loving family, Patrick and Mary Griffin and their children Eimear, Eoin and Ciara, Eileen and Alan Owens and their children Patrick and Aisling, Eugene Griffin and Helen Lynn, Mike Griffin, Marie Griffin and Iain Mentiply, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Wed 1st Feb. 2023 at St. Joseph's Home, Killorglin from 5.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. followed by removal to St. James Church, Killorglin.

Requiem Mass will take place at 10.30 a.m. on Thurs. 2nd Feb at St. James Church Killorglin followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Killorglin.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.