Johnny O'Brien

On December 26th 2022, very deeply regretted by his loving family. Brother Michael, sisters Margaret and Joan, brothers in law Dave and Thomas, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.
Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff this Wednesday evening 28th December from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Agatha's Church Glenflesk on Thursday 29th December at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha cemetery.
Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Facebook Page
https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk/
Family Flowers Only Please, Donations if desired to Brian Lawlor Trust
