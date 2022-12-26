Johnny O' Connell, Gortacappal, Scartaglen and formerly of Adrivillie, Scartaglen, Co Kerry.

Johnny passed away peacefully (unexpectedly) at home on St. Stephen’s Day 2022, aged 77.

Predeceased by his sisters Bridie and Mary, brothers Den, Ned, Willie and Paddy and his nephew David.

Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his wife Julie-Mary (nee O’Sullivan), his family Denis, Betty, Neilus, Jack, Joanne, Kevin, Declan and Liam, sons-in-law Anthony Cunnigham and Donal O’Sullivan, daughters-in-law Katrina, Catriona, Fiona and Norma, grandchildren; Seán, DJ, Katelyn, Michael, Shane, Aidan, Ava, Mia, Caoimhe, Dylan and Rebecca, sisters Eileen, Kathleen, Betty, brother Joe (All in the USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing at his son Kevin's home in Mullin, Cordal on Tuesday from 3pm until 6pm.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Wednesday from 4pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/