Johnny McCarthy, Main Street, Annascaul
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday from 7 to 8.30 pm. Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv ). Interment afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery, Annascaul.
John’s family have respectfully requested that there be no handshaking please.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information- Beloved son of the late Peg and Eugie and dearest brother of Jimmy, Michael, Maureen and the late Owen.
Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
