John Sheehy, Knocknacrohy, Duagh and late of Muingwee, Lyreacrompane.
Suddenly, on September 18th, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Christy and Julia Mary and his brother Eamon. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Janeanne, daughter Sinead, sons Liam and Denis, grandchildren Harry and Ollie, brother Mike, sisters Peg and Kate, daughters-in-law Linda and Patricia, son-in-law Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at his residence Knocknacrohy, Duagh (V94 DXP3), on Wednesday evening from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
