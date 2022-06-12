John (Seán P) Diggins, Annagh, Tralee
Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (June 13th) from 6.00pm to 7.30PM.
Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen at 10.40am Tuesday (June 14th) for 11.00am requiem mass, followed by burial in Annagh Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry.
Sadly missed by his Wife Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, the community of Aperee (Ocean View Nursing Home) Living, Camp, extended family, neighbours and friends.
