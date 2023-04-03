John (Sean) Gaine, Cappamore, Kenmare on the 3rd of April, 2023, John (Sean) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff of St Joseph's Nursing Home and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved brother of Michael (Kilkenny). Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret, sisters Mary (Dolan, USA), Sheila (O' Sullivan-Batt) and brother-in-law Terence (Dolan).

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his brother, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Batt, nephews Jeremiah, Barth, John, Eamonn and Terence, nieces Patricia, Gretta, Sharon, Helen, Yvonne, Michelle and Margaret, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours, and his many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening ( April 5th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Liturgy of the Word for John (Sean) Gaine will take place on Thursday morning (April 6th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in The Old Kenmare, Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

John (Sean's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.