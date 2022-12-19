John Quilter, Dirha East, Listowel.
Peacefully, on December 19th, 2022, at Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Hannah and his brothers Michael and Frank. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Noreen, son Frank, daughters Mary, Siobhan, Jacqueline and Catherine Ann, granddaughter Shiann, brothers Tom and Willie, sons-in-law Kenneth and Timmy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://alzheimer.ie
