John Power, Blackrock County Dublin and formerly of Ballybunion.

John will be reposing privately. Removal from Massey Bros Funeral Home Blackrock A94 X308 at 10.30 am on Thursday to the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery.

John’s Funeral Mass may be viewed live using the following link www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam/

House private please.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to a charity of your choice.

All enquiries to Massey Bros. Funeral Directors, Blackrock

Advertisement

John will be sadly missed by his wife Brenda, sons Michael, Kevin, Gerald and David, grandchildren Niall, Tara, Aoife, Maeve, Robert and Gavin, surviving brother James & wife Teresa, daughters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.