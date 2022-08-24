Advertisement

Aug 26, 2022 08:08 By receptionradiokerry
John Pierse, Market St., Listowel; died peacefully on 25th August 2022, beloved husband of Máiread and dear father of Mary, Claire, Geraldine, Maurice and Pauline, brother of the late Fr. Gerard. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Alex, Laura, James, Sadhbh, Eoghan, Pierse, Justine, Eimear, Ellen, Jude, Tara, Gareth, Coleman, Andrew and Evelyn, brothers Robert, Tom, Frank, Michael and Peter, sons-in-law David, David, Kieran and Stephen, daughter-in-law Audrey, sisters-in-law Olive, Mary, Carmel and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

=Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on Friday, 26th August, from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Saturday morning at 11:15 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11:30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Kerry Parents and Friends Association, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

