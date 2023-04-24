John O’Mahoney, late of Lismore, Edward Street and The Spá, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Dublin
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Purification, Churchill on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
Family information- Beloved son of the late Timmy and Eileen (nee Flynn) and brother of the late Denis.
He is sadly missed by his former loving wife Rosalyn, his three loving children Greg, Ivan and Grace, his heartbroken partner Maura and her daughter Kate, his adored grandchildren Brandon, Jesse, Phoebe and Saylor, daughters-in-law Emily and Emma and Grace’s partner Jamie.
John is also sadly missed by his sister Josephine, brothers Timmy, Gerry, Billy and Patrick, nieces, nephews, extended family friends and colleagues.
Rest In Peace
Recommended
Kerry County Council advertises new job opportunitiesApr 25, 2023 08:04
Almost 120 notices to quit issued in Kerry following end of evictions banApr 25, 2023 08:04
Tralee councillor calls for MTU to show understanding to Rose of Tralee in negotiationsApr 25, 2023 13:04
Kerry resort named one of best places to stay in IrelandApr 24, 2023 13:04
Church bells disappearance reported in KerryApr 24, 2023 17:04