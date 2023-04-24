John O’Mahoney, late of Lismore, Edward Street and The Spá, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Dublin

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Purification, Churchill on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Family information- Beloved son of the late Timmy and Eileen (nee Flynn) and brother of the late Denis.

He is sadly missed by his former loving wife Rosalyn, his three loving children Greg, Ivan and Grace, his heartbroken partner Maura and her daughter Kate, his adored grandchildren Brandon, Jesse, Phoebe and Saylor, daughters-in-law Emily and Emma and Grace’s partner Jamie.

John is also sadly missed by his sister Josephine, brothers Timmy, Gerry, Billy and Patrick, nieces, nephews, extended family friends and colleagues.

Rest In Peace