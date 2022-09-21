John O' Hanlon of Upper Tonevane, Tralee; peacefully on 22nd September 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully in his 63nd year at University Hospital Kerry, beloved son of the late Pa-Joe and the late Margaret (died January 2022), twin brother of the late Pat, brother of Sarah, Helen, Myra, Carmel, Fiona and beloved uncle of his dear Louise.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his dear family, his brothers-in-law Mike, Joe, Ray and Cathal, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, aunts Mary, Peggy and Babs (London), relatives, neighbours and friends. May John rest in peace.

Reposing at Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Saturday (24th September) from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen, Tralee on Monday at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on St. John’s Church Tralee- Facebook Page) followed by burial in Annagh Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to https://www.littlewayassociation.com/Donate/donate.html