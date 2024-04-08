Advertisement

John Mulhall

Apr 8, 2024 08:30 By receptionradiokerry
John Mulhall

John Mulhall of Ballyenaghty, The Kerries, Tralee and formerly Cork City.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (8th April) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Day Centre, Tralee, Co. Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus