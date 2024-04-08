John Mulhall of Ballyenaghty, The Kerries, Tralee and formerly Cork City.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (8th April) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Day Centre, Tralee, Co. Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
