John Moynihan, Knockdurath, Headford, Killarney. On 13th April 2024 in the wonderful care of University Hospital Kerry and Killarney Community Hospital. Very sadly missed by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Tim, his mother Maryanne, sister Julia. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphys Funeral Home Barraduff (V93D544) on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff (V93 CV06). Requiem mass on Thursday morning at 11am, burial afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook page

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Blood Cancer Research.