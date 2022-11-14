John Moloney, Duagh Village.
Peacefully, on November 14th, 2022, in the wonderful care of the staff at Milford Care Centre. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen, daughter Patricia, sons Noel and Shane, grandchildren Conor, Kaityln, Harper and Joshua, sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Thursday afternoon at 1.15 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 1.30 p.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
