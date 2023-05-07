John McElligott, Kielbawn, Ballymacelligott, Tralee. Peacefully, on May 6th 2023, at University Hospital Kerry, in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sisters Sheila, Eileen and Mary, brothers Morgan and Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours, his many excellent carers and friends. Also remembering his deceased sister Joan, niece Deirdre and brother-in-law Tom. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence at Kielbawn on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott, for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballyamcelligott.