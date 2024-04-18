John McElligott, Croughcroneen, Dysert, Lixnaw. Peacefully, on April 16th, 2024, in the wonderful care of Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland. Beloved brother of the late Moss, Mackey, Tom, Mai, Bob, Noreen and Joanie. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend Mary (née Byrne), sons Richie, Denis and Johnny, daughters Kathleen, Eileen and Hanna, grandchildren David, Paul, Siobhán, Donagh, Kate, Eléna, Eoin, Sarah, Mark and Joseph, great-grandchildren Sadhbh, Éadoin and Nainsí, brother Denis, sisters Bridie, Kitty, Eileen, Margaret, Julie and Rose, daughters-in-law Amelia, Karina and Carol, son-in-law James, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening, April 19th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Saturday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11.00 am, live-streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw , followed by burial afterwards in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.