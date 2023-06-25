John Martin Foley, Meanus, Killorglin. John passed away peacefully on June 24th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his father John, his mother Jenny and his sister Kathleen (Madigan). Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael & Dan, sister Eileen, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Tuesday evening (June 27th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass Wednesday (June 28th) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
Recommended
Tralee's Dan Spring Road closed following collisionJun 25, 2023 02:06
N72 Killarney to Killorglin road closed following collisionJun 25, 2023 15:06
Kerry to face Tyrone or Monaghan in All-Ireland ChampionshipJun 25, 2023 17:06
Tralee gardaí appeal for witnesses to hit and runJun 25, 2023 18:06
Man killed in mid-Kerry crash; two teenagers hospitalisedJun 25, 2023 21:06