John Martin Foley, Meanus, Killorglin. John passed away peacefully on June 24th 2023 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his father John, his mother Jenny and his sister Kathleen (Madigan). Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael & Dan, sister Eileen, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing Tuesday evening (June 27th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass Wednesday (June 28th) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.