John Martin of Hazelwood, Monavalley, Tralee and formerly of Mobarnane, Fethard, Co. Tipperary.
Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday,from 6-8pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home on Monday at 9.20 am arriving to St. John's Church Tralee at 9.40 am where the Requiem Mass for John Martin will be celebrated at 10.00 am mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie. Interment afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Family flowers only please. Donation's, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee
