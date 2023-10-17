John Lynch, The Village, Moyvane. Tragically, following an accident, on October 14th, 2023. John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family, his parents Noreen and Joe, brother Jody, sisters Siobhan and Marie, uncles Liam and Thomas, aunts Joan and Peg, brothers-in-law Donnacha and Ger, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at his residence, The Village, Moyvane (V31 FK28), this Wednesday from 4pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Moyvane, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for John being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Those attending the Funeral Wednesday are asked to park in the Church car park or Church Road.
