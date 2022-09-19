John Leahy, Bogmount, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick;

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 19th 2022. John, husband of the recently deceased Eileen (June 21st 2022) is very sadly missed by his son John Anthony, daughter Jennifer, grandson Eliadh, brothers Denis, Jerry, Mike and Pat, sister Pauline, mother-in-law Hannie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart John’s home on Thursday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Cancer Society in memory of John. https://www.cancer.ie/

Donations box will also be in place at the funeral home.