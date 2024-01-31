Advertisement

John Joseph Cronin

John Joseph Cronin of Willesden Green, London and Reenalagane, Glenbeigh, on January 12th 2024. Sadly missed by his brother Michael, sisters Maria, Anne, Bernadette and Margaret, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Reposing in Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, on Friday, 2nd February, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 3rd February, in St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh, at 11am. Burial afterwards at Killeen (Curra) Cemetery, Glenbeigh.

Mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv › st-james-church-glenbeigh.

