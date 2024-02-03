Advertisement

John Joe Galvin

Feb 3, 2024 13:31 By receptionradiokerry
John Joe Galvin of Gortaclohane, Rathea, Listowel. Beloved husband of Helen and dearest father of Tony, Peter, Shane and Miriam. Sadly missed by his loving family, his cousin Ann, his grandchildren Clíona, Katie, Seán, Aoife, Caoimhe, Jack, Ellie and Sam, great-grandchild Orla, brothers Thomas, Jeremiah and Gerard, sisters Helen and Marie, son-in-law Ian, daughters-in-law Kayo and Eleanor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Rathea on Monday at 10.45 am where the Requiem Mass for John Joe Galvin will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

Interment afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh (doo-aww).

