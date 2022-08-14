John Joe Delaney, Ballinorig, Causeway, Tralee, peacefully on August 13th 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Martin and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his brother Patrick (Kilcock, Kildare), sister Mary Ann O' Keefe (Kiskeam, Cork) his good friend and carer Patricia and her children Samantha and Ava, Aunt Nora Brassil, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Christy, nephews and nieces Carol, Paul, Cathal and Eileen, grandnieces and grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in the greyhound association.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Tuesday 16th August from 5pm to 7pm at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway followed by removal to St. John's Church Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place of Wednesday at 11 o' clock in St. John's Church, please click on the link provided St. Johns Church ,followed by burial in the New Cemetery Kilmoyley.