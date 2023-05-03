HEAPHEY John – Monaghan and Kerry

The death has occurred of John Heaphey, Killymarron, Ballinode, Co. Monaghan and Carrigafoyle, Ballylongford, Co. Kerry.

(Retired Principal Beech Hill College, Monaghan and former Rúnaí CLG Coiste Chontae Mhuineacháin and Ard Comhairle delegate)

John died suddenly on Monday 1st May 2023, while on holiday in Lanzarote – a place close to his heart. He is predeceased by his parents Con and Nora and brothers Conor and Maurice.

John will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Gerardine (Ger), sons Colin, Alan and Orin, daughter-in-law Sarah and his treasured grand-daughter Annie. John’s sisters Helen (Ballybunion), Marie (Killorglin), Noreen (Abbeyfeale) and Catríona (Spain) will miss John as a loving and devoted brother. He will also be dearly remembered by his sister-in-law Anne (Ballylongford), brothers-in-law Tom and Leonard, his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, dear and loyal friends, teaching companions and his many GAA colleagues throughout Ireland, especially in Monaghan and Kerry.

John will rest at home (Killymarron, Ballinode, Co. Monaghan) on Sunday, 7th May, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. House private at other times please. The Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated on Monday, 8th May, at 12 noon in St. Macartan’s Cathedral, Monaghan (H18W863). Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s New Cemetery, Latlurcan.

May John’s Soul Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass available via live webcam at:

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-macartans-cathedral-monaghan

Family flowers only please.