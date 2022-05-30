JOHN HANRAHAN

John Hanrahan, Ahanagran, Ballylongford and late of Shrone, Lenamore. Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home. John is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Sarah, brother Paddy, sisters Mary O’ Sullivan, Helen Fahy and Peggy Mulvihill. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Sheila, son Thomas, daughters Josephine, Sadie, Sheila Maria and her partner Maurice, sons-in-law Aiden and Sean, daughter-in-law Majella, grandchildren Eoin, Cian, Katie, Amy, Shane, Michael Eoin, Ava, Paudie, Ella and Lexi. His sisters Sadie Dee, Joanie Phelan and Kate Skinner, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, cherished nieces and nephews, extended family and his many great friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Main Street, Ballylongford on this Friday evening June 3rd from 5pm-7pm. Arriving at St.Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford on Saturday morning June 4th for 11am Requiem Mass. Internment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Enquiries to Lynch's Undertakers Ballylongford