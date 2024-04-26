The Death of:

John Griffin, (Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of London, Lixnaw and Kenmare Co Kerry.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for John will take place on Monday morning at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com

Family flowers only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold Cross, Dublin. https://olh.ie/personal-donation/

John passed away peacefully in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary (nee O'Sullivan, Dromoughty, Kenmare, Co. Kerry). Dearest brother of Pat (Pats), Bridie (twin), Mary, Martin and Michael. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, relatives, neighbours and his many, many friends far and wide.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace