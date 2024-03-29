John Griffin, Coolnaharrigle, Glenbeigh passed away peacefully on March 27th 2024 at University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. John beloved husband of Joan, and dear father of Anthony, Angela and Sean.

Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-laws Jennifer and Lorraine, son-in-law Adrian, much loved grandchildren Ryan, Síofra, Gavin, Caoilinn, Sean, Mai and Katie, sister Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

John will be lying in repose at Brennans Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, on Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass to take place on Easter Monday at 11am in St. James Church, Glenbeigh.

Funeral afterwards to Ballinakilla Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv › st-james-church-glenbeigh

Family flowers only please - donations in lieu to palliative care.