John Gerard Nagle, Corbally, Killorglin. John passed away peacefully on July 17th 2023 in The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his father George and his mother Kathleen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his partner Carmel & her son Timothy & Heather, sisters Joan & Breda, brother Colm, sister-in-law Jackie, brother-in-law Paul, uncle John, auntie Tessie, nieces Kerri (Canada) & Katie (New York), nephews Will (New York) & Martin, extended family, work colleagues at O'Carroll Engineering & The Old Forge Killorglin, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Wednesday evening (July 19th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 7.30pm - 9.30pm followed by removal to his residence for family & friends. Funeral arriving Thursday afternoon (July 20th) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 1 o' clock.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit

John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.