John Fitzpatrick

Oct 20, 2021 12:10 By receptionradiokerry
John Fitzpatrick
John Fitzpatrick, Knocknagree, Co. Cork.
Requiem Mass for John will take place in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree on Thursday at 11am,
Followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.rathmoreparish.ie/
Enquires to O’Leary Undertakers, Knocknagree.

