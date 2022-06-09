Advertisement

Jun 13, 2022 08:06 By receptionradiokerry
John Cahill, Church View, Rathmore and formerly of Knockysheehane, Headford, Killarney

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff this Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church Rathmore.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, burial afterwards adjoining cemetery.

