John Cahill, Church View, Rathmore and formerly of Knockysheehane, Headford, Killarney
Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff this Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.
Removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church Rathmore.
Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, burial afterwards adjoining cemetery.
