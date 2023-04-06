John Browne, Ard na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee and late of Clogher, Ballymacelligott, died peacefully on 5th April 2023.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, daughters Lisa and Katrina, sons Pat and Gene, his brother Tom, sister-in-law Pearl, daughters-in-law Gloria and Aoife, Katrina’s partner Brian, his grandchildren Seán, Ruairí, Saoirse, Julie, Sadbh, Marc and Rose, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his sisters Jo and Mary, brothers Bob and Jer.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (April 9th) from 6 to 7:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 11:30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott.