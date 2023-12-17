John Browne of Lisdara, Oakpark, Tralee, and formerly Fenit, died peacefully (in the wonderful care of the staff at Killeline Care Centre, Newcastle West) on 16th December 2023, beloved husband of Elizabeth, adored father of Gemma, Dominic, John, Kevan, Tara, Adrian & Jared and dear brother of Jim, Tess, Bobby and the late Peggy.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Matthew, Elvie, Livi, Dorian, Amaia, Sean, Iona & Troy, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Frank, Jon & Lucero, daughters-in-law Moira, Elisa & Evelin, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Julia, Dareen & Breda, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (18th December) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Rest in Peace.