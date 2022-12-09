John Barrett, Upper Camp, Camp, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday, 12th December, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Mary Church, Camp on Tuesday morning, 13th December at 11.40am.

Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at 12.00 noon (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ,Interment afterwards in Camp New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

John Barrett, Upper Camp, Camp, Co. Kerry, died on 10th December 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Derry, wife Phil and his son John. Beloved husband of Mary and dearly loved father of Chloe, Derry, David, Laura, Jason, Ava and Amy. Sadly, missed by his loving family, mother, sister, brother, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and his many friends.