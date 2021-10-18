John A. Nolan, 2 St.Stephen's Park Castleisland (ex employee of the Rhyno Mills Castleisland).

Peacefully at home on October 19th 2021 in his 92nd year. Beloved father of the late Denis and Liz. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Donal, John, Brendan and Padraig, daughters Margaret and Marie ,sons-in-law Tommy, Dan and John, daughter-in-law Geraldine, his adored grandchildren Jamie, Zoe, Domnic, Amanda and Tamara, greatgrandchildren Brody and Eliza, brother Brennie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only .

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE .

Please Note: On HSE advice if attending the funeral please wear a mask and avoid shaking hands