Johannah Mulholland née Lynch, San José, California, USA and formerly of Letter, Kilgarvan. (aged 103). Wife of the late John Mulholland, mother of the late Rory and Maureen. Greatly missed by grandchildren Shannon and Brendan, and by all who knew her. Known to many as Hannah or Joan, Johannah lived in America for 80 years, returning often to her home in Letter, Kilgarvan. She passed away in San José, California shortly after her trip to Ireland in September last year. Her family have brought her remains to be interred in her final resting place in Kilgarvan.
May she rest in peace after a long, adventurous, and blessed life.
Burial of ashes will take place in local cemetery Kilgarvan on Thursday April 6th at 4.30pm.
