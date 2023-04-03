Johanna (Hanna) Barry née Sheehan, Beginish Way, Cahersiveen.
Hanna Barry died peacefully on 4th April 2023 at St Anne’s Hospital, Cahirciveen.
Lovingly remembered by her children Siobhan, Brendan and Dominic and their partners Adrian, Fiona and Natalie, by her grandchildren Molly, Orla, Etain, Maria, Conor, Erin, Ailbhe and Aedan, her sisters Mona and Mary-Ann, her nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Her beloved husband of 62 years Con Barry passed away on 30th January this year.
MAY SHE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahirciveen from 6.00 to 7.30pm on Good Friday 7th April. Liturgy of the World will take place at 11.00am on Easter Saturday 8th April at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Valentia Road, Cahirciveen. The funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen House strictly private following the burial.
