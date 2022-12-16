Joe Regan, Ballinagare, Lixnaw and late of Ballygrennan, Listowel.
Reposing in the Chapel of Rest,St. Bernard's church, Abbeydorney on Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.
Arriving to St. Michael's church, Lixnaw on Tuesday morning for 11.00 a.m. requiem mass, streamlined on the Lixnaw parish website. Burial afterwards in the Abbey new cemetery, Ardfert. Family flowers only.
Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.
