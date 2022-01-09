Joe O' Connor, Ballykissane, Ballymacprior, Killorglin
The Funeral Cortége will depart at 9.45am Wednesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin travelling via
The Gurrane Road and Ballykissane Ballymacprior en route to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.
Buial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
House Private Please
Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons; James, Patrick, Mark & Damian, daughter-in-law Bridget, partner Lisa, grandchildren, close & many friends, neighbours & extended family.
