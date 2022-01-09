Joe O' Connor, Ballykissane, Ballymacprior, Killorglin

The Funeral Cortége will depart at 9.45am Wednesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin travelling via

The Gurrane Road and Ballykissane Ballymacprior en route to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Buial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

House Private Please

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons; James, Patrick, Mark & Damian, daughter-in-law Bridget, partner Lisa, grandchildren, close & many friends, neighbours & extended family.