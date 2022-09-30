Advertisement

Joe Fitzgerald of Tobar Naofa, Tralee and formerly Glen, Inch, Annascaul 

Oct 1, 2022 09:10 By receptionradiokerry
Joe Fitzgerald of Tobar Naofa, Tralee and formerly Glen, Inch, Annascaul

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (2nd October) from 3 to 4.30 pm.

Requiem Mass for Joe will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday in St. Joseph’s Church, Inch (streamed on mcnmedia.tv Interment afterwards in Inch Cemetery, Annascaul.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation (www.irishheart.ie ) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Husband of Bridget, father of Mary Ellen, Caroline, Fergus & Jennifer and brother of Theresa, Eileen, Christina, Philomena and the late James.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Alannah, Shannon, Fergus, Faye, Gavin, Ava, Leah & Mark, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Adrian, daughter-in-law Máiréad, his dear friend Liz, relatives, neighbours and friends.

