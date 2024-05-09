Joanmarie Lynch, Tralee and formerly Sandhill Rd., Ballybunion, died peacefully while under the wonderful care of the Matron and all the staff at Aperee Living Camp Nursing Home. She will be lovingly remembered by her brothers Liam and Michael, her sisters Mary, Nicola and Ruth, their families and her many relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Requiem mass will be held for Joanmarie Lynch in St John's Church, Ballybunion on Friday, May 10th, at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery (St. John's) Live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.