Joan O'Donnell (née Riordan), Knockafreghane, Brosna

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Matt and her recently departed beloved son Matt Jnr.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken daughters Mary Teresa, Ann Marie (Murphy), Martina (McMahon) & dear nephew Dónal O'Donoghue. Cherished grandmother to Lauryn, Aoibhe Rose, Ella Joan, Aleece, Hazel & Elayna. Sons-in-law Anthony, Richard & Conor. Sadly missed by her twin sister Bridie & husband Tim. Sisters Peggy, Mary, Kitty, Anne, Ita & recently deceased sisters Josephine & Sheila. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & many friends.

Reposing at the family funeral home, The Square, Brosna on Tuesday evening (Oct 25th) from 6 to 8pm. Arriving at St. Carthage's Church, Brosna for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday with burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Brosna. Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthage's Church Brosna Facebook page. Donations if desired to Castleisland Daycare Centre.