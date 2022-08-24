Advertisement

Aug 26, 2022
Joan Hickey née Hogan, Tullig, Castleisland.

Reposing at her residence this evening from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday at 1.30pm arriving to Cordal Church for requiem mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery, Cordal.  Family flowers only please.  Donations in lieu to Comfort for Chemo c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

